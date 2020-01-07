KP Performance Antennas Debuts New 11 GHz ProLine Parabolic Antennas in 2-foot and 3-foot Sizes

KP's new high-performance ProLine parabolic antennas operate in the 10.7 GHz to 11.7 GHz frequency range. They are offered in 2-foot and 3-foot diameters and deliver gain performance of 34.4 dBi and 39 dBi respectively. These antennas are engineered to suppress side-lobes and back-lobes and are excellent at rejecting interference. They feature rugged construction with a patented 6-point mounting connection for set-and-forget installation.

These antennas deliver SISO or 2x2 MIMO for increased capacity and boast 155 mph survival wind speed. They are offered with dual-polarized N-type connector options. The 2-foot model is a high-performance ETSI Class 2, FCC Cat B antenna and the 3-foot model is an ETSI Class 3, FCC Cat A antenna. Both models include an Ubiquiti airFiber® 11FX mounting kit.

"Our new 11 GHz ProLine parabolic antennas combine durability, ease of installation and quality. They come pre-assembled from the factory for simple installation, ensuring factory tested quality and reducing deployment costs," said Ken Izatt, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP's new 11 GHz ProLine parabolic antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from any of KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/pages/new-wisp-antennas-and-accessories/proline-11-ghz-parabolic-antennas.html?utm_source=KPAntennas&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=11_ghz_parabolic_antennas_2019

