KP Performance Antennas Debuts New ProLine Horn Adapter Kits

These weatherproof adapter kits are designed to not only withstand harsh environments subject to powerful UV rays, rain, snow and ice, but to also remain highly reliable and ensure a longer product life. They have adjustable horizontal/vertical or ±45° slant polarization and are compatible with popular 5GHz CPE radios from Cambium, Ubiquiti and Mimosa.

"These new horn adapters simplify installation and remove the need to waterproof connectors for radio-specific adapters. With adjustable polarization, these toolless, quick-connect adapters are versatile enough to support all applications," said Justin Pollock, Product Line Manager.

KP's new ProLine horn adapter kits are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

