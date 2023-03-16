KP Performance Antennas Expands Line of C-Band Antennas

New C-Band Antennas Offer Increased Speeds and Lower Network Congestion

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just introduced a new line of C-band antennas for accessing the fullest extent of unlicensed C-band frequencies.

The new series provides full C-band coverage from 3.3 GHz to 4.2 GHz for use in bands n77, n78 and n79. It includes a variety of antennas, including flat panel, parabolic and sector antenna options. Superior performance is realized with +/-45 slant polarization for optimal chain balancing and uniform coverage.

KP's new C-band antennas offer increased speeds and lower network congestion.

With two-port and four-port configurations for advanced MIMO deployments, KP's C-band antennas deliver even faster speeds. They provide reduced cellular interference with low front-to-back ratios as well as intercontinental usage in U.S. and European 5G networks.

"Our new C-band antennas allow our customers to unlock C-band access for increased speeds and lower network congestion. They deliver fast speeds, upwards of 100 Mbps, while covering long distances with the use of fewer cell towers," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new C-band antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP Performance Antennas has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs. The company also provides highly responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

