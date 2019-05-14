KP Performance Antennas Introduces New 900 MHz 120-Degree Sector Antenna with High-Gain and Dual Slant Polarization

KP's new 120-degree sector antenna covers frequencies from 902 MHz to 928 MHz with high-gain of 12.5 dBi and ±45-degree dual slant polarization. This antenna delivers complete coverage with two or three sector antennas combined. Operating in the 900 MHz frequency band with dual slant polarization, this sector antenna is able to deliver reliable coverage while penetrating dense foliage. Elevation beamwidth is 13.5-degrees and front-to-back ratio is 15 dB.

"This true 120-degree sector antenna is ideal for applications where customers face dense foliage or sparse deployment. It is able to provide complete coverage, including near the sector edges. Plus, it's available with same-day shipping," explained Ken Izatt, Product Line Manager.

KP's new 900 MHz, 120-degree sector antenna is in-stock now and can be ordered directly from KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/900mhz-dp-120degree-12-5-dbi-sector?utm_source=KP&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=120_Degree_900_MHz_Omni_2019

