KP Performance Antennas Introduces New ProLine, 8-Port Sector Antenna with 2.3 GHz to 6.4 GHz Frequency Coverage

KP's new KPP-2S5SX8-65 ProLine Sector Antenna is specially designed to deliver high, stable gain over wide bandwidths and suppress side-lobes for mitigating inter-sector interference. Features include 65 degree azimuth beamwidth, 8 ports (4 ports for each band range), dual band 2300-2700 MHz and 4900-6400 MHz frequency support, 17dBi gain, slant polarization, front to back ratio of 30-35dB and 0 degree electrical downtilt.

"Our new KPP-2S5SX8-65 ProLine antenna reduces tower loading and rental costs by incorporating 4 ports for each frequency band range in one radome. Typically, installers would use four 2-port antennas or two 4-port antennas to achieve the same coverage on the tower," said Ken Izatt, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP's new KPP-2S5SX8-65 sector antenna is in-stock and can be ordered directly from any of KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/23ghz-27ghz-49ghz-64ghz-65degree-dualband-sector-antenna-kpp-2s5sx8-65?utm_source=KPAntennas&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=KPP_2S5SX8_65_20_sector_antenna_2019

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

