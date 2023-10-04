KP Performance Antennas Introduces Versatile Rubber Duck and Whip-Style Antennas

New Designs Revolutionize Portability and Functionality in Compact Antenna Technology

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, announces its latest lineup of rubber duck and whip-style antennas. These antennas seamlessly combine portability with high-tech functionality.

KP's new rubber duck and whip-style antennas cover frequencies from 650 to 5850 MHz.
Rubber ducks and whip-style antennas have long been known for their compact and lightweight design, making them essential additions to radios across various applications. KP has further enhanced these characteristics with industrially tuned designs that align with precise frequency ranges. Additionally, the introduction of the stubby style provides users with an even more compact option without compromising on performance.

Distinguishing features of this lineup include a comprehensive coverage of frequency ranges from 650 MHz to 5850 MHz, with 0 dBi to 4.5 dBi gain specifically for rubber ducks. Beyond the traditional designs, customers will also find antennas available in concave, stubby, blade styles, and the versatile tilt-and-swivel style. Furthermore, they are primed for specialized operations, especially in the increasingly relevant 4G LTE and 5G bands.

But it's not just about technological superiority. KP Performance Antennas has ensured that the practical needs of users are met. These antennas come with connector options in both SMA male and RPSMA, facilitating easy device integration. The 90-degree connectors provide unmatched versatility in installation and positioning.

Additionally, these antennas provide superior protection against water and dust ingress, a linearly polarized antenna technology for undisturbed signal transmission, and both single-band antennas with a narrow bandwidth and dual-band Wi-Fi antennas for broader connectivity needs.

"With the launch of our rubber duck and whip-style antennas, we aim to set a new industry standard in portable antenna solutions," said Antenna Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Each product is a testament to the KP Performance promise – blending groundbreaking technology with unmatched user convenience."

KP Performance Antennas' new rubber duck and whip-style antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (855) 276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs. The company also provides highly responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil
KP Performance Antennas
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif. 92614
+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

