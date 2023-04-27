KP Performance Antennas Launches 4.9 to 6.4 GHz Dish Antennas with Integrated Mimosa C5x Adapters

New Series of 6 GHz Dish Antennas with Mimosa C5x Adapters Saves Time and Money

IRVINE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just released a new series of 4.9 to 6.4 GHz dish antennas with integrated Mimosa twist-on radio adapters, including B5x, C5x, C6x and more.

KP Performance Antennas' new 4.9 to 6.4 GHz dish antennas feature rugged, aluminum designs for reliable performance in harsh weather as well as dual V/H polarization or +-45° polarization.

KP's new series of 6 GHz dish antennas with Mimosa C5x adapters will save you time and money.

The new dish antennas support 4.9 GHz public safety applications, MIMO and 802.11n wireless applications, and licensed and unlicensed frequencies up to 6.4 GHz.

By integrating the radio mounts right onto the antenna, time and money will be saved when installing Mimosa radios.

"We've designed our antennas to build upon the wireless broadband achievements of Mimosa by making our antennas compatible with Mimosa's solutions via quick-connect adapters. Now installers can complete jobs faster and get their customers online more quickly," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new 4.9 to 6.4 GHz dish antennas with Mimosa C5x adapters are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs. The company also provides responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier with a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its global customer base with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

