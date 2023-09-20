KP Performance Antennas Launches Advanced Vehicle GPS Antennas

News provided by

KP Performance Antennas

20 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

New Vehicle GPS Antennas Offer Enhanced Navigation and Tracking

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, announces the launch of its vehicle GPS antennas designed to redefine accuracy and reliability in automotive applications.

Continue Reading
KP's new vehicle GPS antennas allow drivers to navigate with ease, whether in dense urban areas or remote rural landscapes.
KP's new vehicle GPS antennas allow drivers to navigate with ease, whether in dense urban areas or remote rural landscapes.

These vehicle GPS antennas come equipped with an impressive high gain of 28 dB, allowing them to capture weak signals with remarkable efficiency, even in the most challenging environments. Whether driving through dense urban areas or remote rural landscapes, these antennas ensure uninterrupted positioning, providing drivers with the confidence to navigate with ease.

Setting these antennas apart from conventional GPS antennas is their high out-of-band rejection. By minimizing signal interference and multipath effects, these antennas guarantee exceptional signal quality and stability. This critical advantage translates to more precise navigation and enhanced user experiences for personal vehicles, commercial fleets or autonomous systems.

Recognizing the diverse needs of automotive applications, KP has engineered these GPS antennas to be highly resilient. With waterproof and dustproof ratings of IPX6 or IP66, the antennas can withstand varying outdoor conditions, ensuring uninterrupted performance even in inclement weather and rough terrains. This design makes them the ideal choice for vehicle tracking, fleet management, telematics and navigation systems.

"Our aim is to deliver superior antenna solutions that consistently perform in all conditions," said Antenna Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These new GPS antennas reflect our commitment to providing reliable, accurate and durable solutions for precise navigation and location tracking."

KP Performance Antennas' vehicle GPS antennas are in stock now and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (855) 276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs. The company also delivers responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

Also from this source

KP Performance Antennas Unveils Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) Antennas

KP Performance Antennas Launches New Line of Remote Electrical Tilt (RET) Antennas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.