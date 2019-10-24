KP Performance Antennas Launches New 4-Port OMNI Antenna with 13 dBi of Gain

KP's new 4-port OMNI antenna delivers true OMNI performance with 13 dBi of gain and capable of delivering increase capacity offered by 4x4 MIMO. It provides horizontal/vertical polarization and operates on the 5.15-5.85 GHz frequency range. This 360° omnidirectional antenna features two vertically stacked OMNI arrays in a single radome enclosure with one mounting point. It supports one 4x4 MIMO or two 2x2 MIMO radios. This antenna is ideal for minimizing operator's investment in low-density macro or micropop deployments by only having to mount one antenna and radio but still offer the end users high throughpout and capacity. Depending on the radio and terrain, operators can expect to provide coverage within 2-5 miles of the antenna. Its rugged construction, UV-resistant white radome, and robust hardware will survive the harshest elements nature has to offer.

"Our new 4-port OMNI antenna is a true stand-out product with the ability to deliver true, 360° OMNI performance and 13 dBi of gain, while achieving increasing capacity from 4x4 MIMO along with being available with same-day shipping," said Ken Izatt, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP's new 4-port OMNI antenna is in-stock and can be ordered directly from any of KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/5150-5950-mhz-4-port-omni-antenna-13dbi-hv-polarization-kp-5qomni-13?utm_source=KP&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=4-port_OMNI_13dBi_2019

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

Related Links

http://www.kpperformance.com

