KP Performance Antennas Launches New Line of Rugged, Affordable CBRS Antennas

KP's new Omni CBRS antenna features 4 ports, +/- 45 slant polarization and covers the 3500-3800 MHz frequency bands. It is comprised of two dual-polarized Omni arrays in a single radome enclosure with one mounting point. The small, 27-inch Omni limits the tower footprint and provides 360-degree coverage with 8.5 dBi of gain. This CBRS Omni antenna supports one 4x4 MIMO or two 2x2 MIMO radios in CBRS band 3.5-3.8 GHz.

The CBRS sector antenna in this line boasts 4-ports, 17.7 dBi of gain and slant, dual-polarization. It covers the 3300-3800 MHz bands with 90-degree HPBW and zero-degree fixed electrical downtilt. This antenna is ideal for 4-sector frequency reuse with 4x4 MIMO LTE equipment and CBRS deployments. It also features low-PIM, N-type female connectors.

This new product line also includes a 15-degree flat panel CBRS antenna that covers the 3500-3800 MHz frequency band. This antenna boasts stable 20 dBi gain in a small, 12x12x1-inch factor for CBRS band. This industrial design includes a UV-resistant radome and powder-coated mounting hardware. It also features 2 ports and +/-45 slant polarization. The 60-degree flat panel in this line includes all of these same features, except 10 dBi of gain instead of 20 dBi.

"This new product line consists of high performance, affordable CBRS antennas that outperform our competitors in terms of gain, front-to-back, and pattern stability. These antennas are rugged with a long service life and an appealing aesthetic, all backed by KP's reputation for high quality antennas," said Justin Pollock, Infrastructure Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP's new rugged CBRS antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

