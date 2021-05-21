KP Performance Antennas Launches New ProLine 5 GHz, 2-Port Sector Antennas

KP's new line of 5 GHz ProLine 2-port sector antennas includes four models with high gain of 16 to 17 dBi and tailored patterns that are stable over a 60-degree to 90-degree bandwidth options, allowing them to outperform asymmetric horns. These models feature superior front-to-back near 40 dB that permits channel reuse. A universal radio bracket with quick-release slot/clip design is compatible with many AP radios.

These new sector antennas support public safety (4.9 GHz), U-NII-1, 2, 3, and 4 (5.15-5.925 GHz), and up to 6.4GHz for world-wide market. An integrated hoisting hook provides added safety and convenient installation. All-weather operation is possible with rugged, powder-coated aluminum brackets, a heavy-duty UV-resistant ABS radome, and an annodized aluminum reflector.

"Our new 2-port ProLine 5GHz Sector antennas expands our offering of high performance antennas with options of a 45-, 65- and 90-degree, 3dB beamwidth with either horizontal/vertical or +/-45 slant polarization, making them compatible with all connectorized radios," said Justin Pollock, Product Line Manager.

KP's new 5 GHz ProLine 2-port sector antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

