KP Performance Antennas Launches New Sector Antennas with Wi-Fi 6E Support

First-in-the-Market Sector Antennas Cover Wi-Fi 6E and Unlicensed 6 GHz Bands

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just introduced a new line of 6 GHz, Wi-Fi 6E capable sector antennas for indoor and outdoor applications such as large arenas and stadiums.

KP's new Wi-Fi 6E sector antennas offer high performance and throughput while supporting frequencies from 2.3 GHz to 7.2 GHz. They feature 17 dBi to 20 dBi gain, 65-degree and 90-degree coverage and 2x2 MIMO port options for increased speed, versatile coverage, and less interference.

These new sector antennas ship with universal radio brackets for easy installation and are shorter than 40 inches, adhering to universal zoning compliance. They also feature Type-N connectors, 1200 MHz of extra bandwidth availability, and dual slant +/- 45-degree polarization.

Using these sector antennas with the extra 1200 MHz available in the 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E band allows users to reach speeds up to 1 to 2 Gbps. The antennas work on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks available today and allow future-proof network capabilities without a need for antenna changes.

"Our new sector antennas are first-in-the-market for covering the latest frequency band of unlicensed 6 GHz bands, including Wi-Fi 6E. They are designed to deliver high performance for a variety of indoor and outdoor network applications. They enhance the performance of radios and deliver a competitive price-to-performance advantage," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new Wi-Fi 6E sector antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For product inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs. KP also provides responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. The company is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions for the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas