KP Performance Antennas Launches New Slant-Polarized, 4-Port OMNI Antenna Covering 5150-5950 MHz Frequency Range

KP's new 4-port, slant-polarized antenna delivers true OMNI performance in a small form factor package. This 27-inch OMNI antenna limits the tower footprint and provides 360-degree coverage with 13 dBi pre-beamforming antenna gain, making it ideal for micro-pop deployments. It also optimizes 4x4 MU-MIMO's full capabilities with the Cambium ePMP3000, utilizing the antenna's two overlapping bidirectional dipole-like pattern. These patterns provide high gain to maximize coverage area and low side lobes to improve isolation between MIMO chains.

This new antenna includes a Cambium ePMP3000 radio mount with an aluminum cover that protects the radio and cables from the environment. Also included are 4 x Reverse Polarity SMA to N-Male LMR 195 6-inch cables. Depending on the radio and terrain, operators can expect coverage to span within 2-5 miles of the antenna. This antenna will stand up to the harshest elements with a UV-resistant PVC radome and robust hardware.

"Our new 4-port OMNI antenna is stand out product with a small form factor design, optimized for the Cambium Networks ePMP3000 access point to provide a cost effective, high gain, single antenna solution for small cell and macro deployments," said Ken Izatt, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP's new 4-port, slant-polarized OMNI antenna is in-stock and can be ordered directly from any of KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/5150-5950-mhz-4-port-omni-antenna-13dbi-slant-polarization-kp-5qsomni-13?utm_source=kpantennas&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=four_port_slant_omni_antenna_2020

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, Kaelus, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

