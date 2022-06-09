KP Performance Antennas Launches Wide-Band, Log Periodic, Directional Antennas

KP's new series of wide-band, log periodic, directional antennas has all necessary wide-band frequency access in one product to provide the coverage to support applications such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, public safety and NB-IoT networks. They offer high gain directional coverage and meet the needs of global cellular and wireless network applications. These log periodic antennas provide 9 to 16 dBi gain, MIMO capabilities boosting speed and mitigating interference, and RG58 pigtails for short patch connections from radio to antenna.

The radome's weatherproof ABS construction combined with the superior electric properties of polycarbonate ensures these antennas perform optimally even during inclement weather and in harsh operating environments.

Engineered for easy outdoor installation on a mast/pole, these wide-band log periodic directional antennas are well-suited for use outside of offices and commercial buildings and in locations with minimal cellular signal strength. These log periodic antennas are ideal for providing advanced boosting for fixed installations.

"Our new outdoor-rated, wide-band, log periodic, directional antennas offer premium quality, versatile compatibility and industry-leading high-gain performance for areas with marginal coverage. This new antenna series has options for all sub 6 GHz telecommunications, DAS, Wi-Fi and WISP coverage to address all of our customers' wireless networking requirements," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new outdoor, wide-band, log periodic, directional antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

978-682-6936

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas