KP Performance Antennas Releases a New Series of Single-Port Omnidirectional WiFi Antennas

KP's new single-port, Omni antenna line includes 13 models that cover frequencies of 2.4 GHz, 5.8 GHz and dual-band antennas. These omnidirectional antennas feature a wide variety of gain ranging from 4 dBi to 15 dBi to cover a range of applications and use locations. The compact, lightweight design of these WiFi antennas makes them ideal for tight spaces while retaining aesthetic appeal. These antennas are durable and economical, constructed with robust fiberglass for all-weather operation.

"These new antennas are made with the customer in mind. They are durable and can withstand the elements while maintaining a pleasing aesthetic and a compact design for flexibility in placement," said Kevin Hietpas, User Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP's new single-port, Omnidirectional WiFi antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas

Related Links

https://www.kpperformance.com

