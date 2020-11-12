KP Performance Antennas Releases New 5GHz Omni Antenna with Integrated Radio Case

KP's new Omni antenna covers 5.1-5.9 GHz bands with 13 dBi of gain and horizontal/vertical polarization. This antenna boasts a powder-coated metal case that protects both the radio and cables from direct rain and sun, reducing the chance of failure and simplifying installation with minimal taping of connectors. It also features 360-degree coverage will no null zones, 2x2 MIMO and a functional, easy-to-install mounting bracket.

"Not only is this new Omni antenna available with same-day shipping, it outperforms our competitors by 1 to 3 dBi and will not require a RF shield if using a UBNT radio," said Justin Pollock, Product Line Manager.

KP's new 5 GHz, dual-polarized Omni antenna with radio case is in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

