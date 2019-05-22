KP Performance Antennas Releases New Line of Dual-Frequency Omni Antennas Operating in Frequencies from 2300-5850 MHz

KP's new line of omni antennas consists of 3 models, each with 4-ports, dual-band functionality and horizontal/vertical (H/V) polarization. These antennas provide two frequencies in a single radome enclosure with one mounting point. They are dual-band, enabling 2x2 MIMO in each band or 4x4 MIMO across bands with carrier aggregation. These antennas deliver high-gain ranging from 10-12 dBi and operate in a range of dual frequencies from 2300-2700MHz + 3500-3800MHz, 2300-2700MHz + 5150-5850 MHz, and 3500-3800MHz + 5150-5850 MHz. All models utilize four N-type connectors.

By using low and high-band radios within a single antenna, this line provides different levels of coverage or service to the end user. Elevation beamwidth for this product line ranges from 7 degrees to 10 degrees. The central function of these antennas is as a base station antenna for 2 GHz, 3 GHz and 5 GHz AP radios.

"Our customers want a low-cost antenna solution that provides 360-degree coverage with multiple radio platforms, but only using one omni antenna. This line fulfills our customers' needs while also eliminating the need for mounting multiple sector antennas or omnis," says Justin Pollock, Ph.D., Antenna Engineer at KP Performance Antennas.

KP's new dual-frequency omni antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/pages/new-wisp-antennas-and-accessories/dual-band-omni-antennas.html?utm_source=KP&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_campaign=Dual_Band_Omni_Antennas_2019

