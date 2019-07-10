KP Performance Antennas Releases New Line of TVWS Antennas that Includes Sector & Yagi Models

KP's new series of TVWS antennas includes 3 models: a dual-polarized sector, a vertical-polarized sector and a dual-polarized Yagi antenna. Both sector antennas feature 13 dBi of gain, a 65° azimuth beamwidth and an embedded GPS antenna. The Yagi antenna features 9 dBi of gain and dual H/V or ±45° slant polarization simply by rotating the antenna mount. All of these antennas are ideal for use as base station and UE antennas for TVWS enabled wireless internet.

"We are proud to introduce this new product line and fill a true need in the market by offering high quality, reasonably priced TVWS antennas with multiple polarization options all available to ship the same day, plus these are the only available sectors in the TVWS arena currently," said Ken Izatt, Product Manager.

KP's new TVWS antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/pages/new-wisp-antennas-and-accessories/tvws-antennas.html?utm_source=KP&utm_medium=pressrelase&utm_campaign=tvws_antennas_2019

