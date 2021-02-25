KP Performance Antennas Releases New Small Cell Sector Antenna with 15 dBi of Gain

KP's new small cell sector antenna is designed with an aesthetically pleasing form factor and 4x4 MIMO operations. It features four ±45 slant-polarization ports with integral N-female connectors in a single enclosure. This antenna's UV-resistant radome and rugged mounting hardware is ideal for all-weather operation. It also boasts a 0° fixed electrical downtilt.

"This new antenna is smaller in size with high gain, allowing it to reduce wind loading by replacing bigger sector antennas. It also features a wider beamwidth, perfect for smaller deployments close to the tower," said Justin Pollock, Product Line Manager.

KP's new small cell sector antenna is in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs, Integra Optics & NavePoint. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

###

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif.

978-682-6936

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas