KP Performance Antennas Releases New Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6e Omni and Flat Panel Antennas

KP's newest omni and flat panel antennas cover the 2.4, 4.9, 5 and 6 GHz bandwidths and are Wi-Fi 6e ready. They deliver more spectrum by 1.2 GHz than previous Wi-Fi antennas. This quadrupling of the Wi-Fi available network allows speeds to reach up to 1 to 2 Gbps, which is comparable to mmWave 5G signals. These antennas also provide low latency and work with the latest devices released in 2021 and beyond.

The multi-port omnis and flat panel antennas in this line are designed for indoor, outdoor or large venue deployments up to 6x6 MIMO capability. They are offered with RP-SMA, RP-TNC, N-Type male and N-Type female connectors.

"These omni and flat panel antennas are one of the world's first Wi-Fi 6e antennas available for the mass market, unlocking a multitude of untapped features and providing blazing fast communication speeds," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.

KP's new omni and flat panel Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6e antennas are in-stock and can be ordered directly from the KP Performance Antennas website or any of KP's authorized distributors.

