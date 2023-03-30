KP Performance Antennas Releases Wi-Fi 6e, Low-Profile, In-Building and Mobile Antennas

New Antennas Cover Extensive Frequency Bands Up to 7 GHz

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has just introduced a new line of low-profile antennas covering the latest frequency bands of Wi-Fi 6e and unlicensed 6 GHz.

KP's new antennas cover extensive frequency bands up to 7 GHz

KP's new Wi-Fi 6e, low-profile antennas feature 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 MIMO options that help protect high-bandwidth applications from microwave and RF interference. These new in-building and mobile Wi-Fi 6e antennas have low-profile designs for discrete installations; SMA, NMO and Type N connector options; and high gain of 3, 6, 9 and 11 dBi. Both omnidirectional and flat-panel models are available with a range of frequency and gain options.

"The low-profile design of these new omni and panel antennas makes them great for installations where you want the antenna to blend into the surrounding environment. These new Wi-Fi 6e antennas address the latest 6 GHz spectrum and offer high performance and wide coverage," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP Performance Antennas' new Wi-Fi 6e, low-profile antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call 1-855-276-5772.

