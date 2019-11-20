KP Performance Antennas Unveils New ProLine, 8-Port, Horizontal/Vertical Polarized Sector Antenna

KP's new KPP-2HV5HVX8-65 ProLine horizontal/vertical polarized sector antenna operates in the 2.3 GHz to 2.7 GHz and 4.9 GHz to 6.4 GHz frequency ranges. It features a 65-degree azimuth beamwidth and zero-degree fixed electrical downtilt. It also boasts 8 ports, gain performance of 17 dBi and 16.8 dBi respectively and excellent front-to-back of 31 dB and 34 dB. This antenna is engineered to deliver high, stable gain over wide bandwidths and suppress side-lobes and back-lobes for mitigating inter-sector interference.

"Our new horizontal/vertical polarized ProLine sector antenna combines two individual radiating systems within a single rugged radome, allowing complete dual-spectrum coverage while reducing leased space on the tower and installation costs," said Ken Izatt, Antenna Product Line Manager.

KP's new KPP-2HV5HVX8-65 horizontal/vertical polarized sector antenna is in-stock and can be ordered directly from any of KP's authorized distributors or from the KP Performance Antennas website at https://www.kpperformance.com/23ghz-27ghz-49ghz-64ghz-65degree-dualband-sector-antenna-kpp-2HV5HVX8-65#utm_source=KP&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=KPP_2HV5HVX8_65_sector_antenna_2019

For inquiries, please call 1-855-276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

