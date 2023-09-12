KP Performance Antennas Unveils Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) Antennas

Tailored Solution for Robust Wireless Networking in the 2.4, 3.3 and 6 GHz Spectrums

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Performance Antennas, an Infinite Electronics brand and a manufacturer of wireless network antennas, has announced the launch of a new line of cutting-edge wireless internet service provider (WISP) antennas to meet the evolving needs of the wireless communication industry.

Designed to support internet service providers (ISPs) that rely on wireless networking infrastructure, these WISP sector antennas provide a flexible and efficient solution for the rapidly growing wireless communications market.

KP's new WISP antennas are designed for ISPs that rely on wireless networking infrastructure.

The newly launched product lineup features antennas with popular beamwidth patterns, including 40° and 65°, enabling ISPs to choose the best configuration for their unique coverage needs. These antennas cover popular frequency bands such as 2.4, 3.3 and 6 GHz, with gain performance ranging from 12 dBi to 18 dBi.

As an added advantage, KP Performance Antennas' WISP solutions incorporate four-port and eight-port antennas with a Type N female connector. This variety allows for a wide range of deployment scenarios and ensures optimal performance in diverse conditions.

In addition to their key features, the antennas support 5G, WLAN, CBRS and 6 GHz unlicensed bands, thus aligning with the global shift towards fifth-generation technology. Moreover, the products' point-to-multipoint coverage system paves the way for a more efficient and reliable communication network, broadening the horizons for WISPs.

"Our new WISP antennas are comprehensive solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs," said Antenna Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "By offering antennas with a range of beamwidth patterns and multi-port configurations, we're empowering ISPs to choose the optimal setup for their network."

KP's new WISP antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (855) 276-5772.

About KP Performance Antennas:

For over 15 years KP has helped wireless network installers and IT professionals maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs. KP also provides highly responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

KP Performance Antennas

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE KP Performance Antennas