KP Performance Welcomes Streakwave Wireless, Inc. As a Reseller for North America

Streakwave Wireless, Inc. has joined KP's growing network of authorized resellers, expanding the company's sales channels in North America, while also providing new value-added services for customers in the WISP market. As an official reseller of KP products, Streakwave Wireless will now be one of only a handful of authorized companies able to offer KP's extensive selection of WISP antennas and accessories to their broad and diverse customer base throughout North America.

"Streakwave Wireless is an industry leader in wireless networking, and partnering with them is a very exciting development for our growing business," explains Shane MacDonald, Senior Accounts Manager at KP Performance Antennas. "This new partnership allows the KP brand to broaden its reach to new customers while also benefiting from Streakwave's technical expertise and first-tier customer and technical support."

For inquiries about KP Performance Antenna, please visit http://www.kpperformance.com.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

Infinite Electronics, Inc.

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About KP Performance Antennas:

With decades of in-the-field expertise as former WISP operators and Ph.D. antenna engineers, KP Performance Antennas helps wireless internet service providers maximize ROI with products engineered to exceed industry expectations by delivering superior throughput, greater service coverage, dependable performance and reduced maintenance costs, while also providing responsive service, expert technical support and same-day shipping. KP Performance Antennas is an Infinite Electronics company.

About Streakwave Wireless, Inc.:

Streakwave Wireless, Inc. is a global, value-added distributor with sales and distribution facilities around the globe. Streakwave offers complete lines of wireless broadband networking equipment, telecommunications solutions, IP surveillance/security and green technologies from top-tier manufacturers. Streakwave prides itself on technical expertise along with offering first-tier technical support for most products.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kp-performance-welcomes-streakwave-wireless-inc-as-a-reseller-for-north-america-300616679.html

SOURCE Streakwave Wireless, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.streakwave.com

