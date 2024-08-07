KP Reddy Co. Strengthens Teams with Two New Advisors for Artificial Intelligence and Marketing

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KP Reddy Co., a pioneer in driving innovation in the AEC industry, announced today that it has added two new industry experts to its impressive team of thought leaders serving the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction community. Frank Lazaro joins as a new Senior Advisor, responsible for driving artificial intelligence (AI) consulting, conducting workshops, and delivering training sessions. Jessy Harbach is also a new Senior Advisor, Marketing, where she will oversee events and community as well as advise startups and AEC companies on marketing strategy and change management.

"The built environment is famous for moving slowly when it comes to adopting new technologies. Frank and Jessy are strategic assets adding knowledge to help both our organization, and the industry as a whole, accelerate innovation in critical areas. They both bring strong experience and assets that will help us advance our mission," said Founder and CEO KP Reddy.

Lazaro joins KP Reddy Co. after years leading marketing and management consultations. He is a well-respected member of the community and the author of such books as the "AEC Marketer's Guide to Artificial Intelligence." He will work closely with Reddy and the rest of the KP Reddy Co. management team to offer high-level strategic support across the industry.

Harbach has worked for years as a marketing team member at one of the leading construction technology providers. She has a substantial background working with media and managing marketing assets, most recently sitting in a strategic role to further customer satisfaction and advocacy. She also has a robust background in field marketing, social media, and public relations. Her responsibilities with KP Reddy Co. will include building the community, overseeing events (including the annual AEC Summit), advising key startup and AEC accounts, and working with Reddy as he leads discussions in the industry.

About KP Reddy Co.

Founded by venture capitalist KP Reddy, KP Reddy Co. is dedicated to helping organizations in the built industry stay ahead of the curve and accelerate technology adoption. It fosters a community of senior executive leaders, academic subject matter experts, and technology entrepreneurs who are actively committed to growing the next generation of disruptive and innovative moves for the built environment. To explore the KP Reddy Co. ecosystem, visit https://kpreddy.co or follow at linkedin.com/company/kpreddy .

