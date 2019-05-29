KPA Announces Chris Fanning as Chief Executive Officer

LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPA, a leading provider of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), HR Management and Finance & Insurance compliance software and services, today announced the appointment of Chris Fanning as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Fanning succeeds Vane Clayton, who has served as CEO since 2006. Clayton will continue to serve on the KPA board of directors.

Chris Fanning, CEO of KPA

Fanning joins KPA with 30 years of experience in general management, strategy and operations for both public and private companies. Chris most recently was President and CEO of Survey Sampling International (SSI) where he grew the global first-party data and software leader from $150 to $300 million in revenue. He has also held multiple leadership roles with Lattice Semiconductor and The Boston Consulting Group.

"I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead KPA as CEO," said Fanning. "The industry leading combination of EHS expertise and modern SaaS software solutions is unparalleled in helping mid-size companies automate safety, compliance and HR processes. It is my goal to build on the incredible foundation that Vane and all of the talented KPA employees have created and help the team to expand the solution set and deliver on the mission of transforming EHS and workforce management programs for our customers."

Under Clayton's leadership, KPA has grown rapidly and now helps nearly 10,000 customers realize strong ROI, achieve regulatory compliance, improve safety, control risk, protect assets and optimize the workforce with a unique combination of software (SaaS), online training and on-site audit services. KPA has enjoyed strong growth in recent years, entering new markets and acquiring multiple software and services companies to expand the comprehensive solution set available to KPA customers.

"I am incredibly proud of and humbled by the major achievements the KPA organization has accomplished during my tenure as CEO," said Clayton. "Helping our clients achieve safety, compliance and business goals is my passion, and I look forward to advising and supporting KPA as a board member. The company is in great hands with Chris as CEO. He is a phenomenal leader with the proven operational skills to rapidly scale companies with a sharp focus on customer success. The future is bright for KPA."

In July 2018 KPA announced a majority investment from Providence Equity Partners ("Providence"), which was also the majority owner of SSI, where Fanning was most recently CEO. The Providence team has a strong track record of working with Fanning to grow and scale companies.

"The compliance market has tremendous potential for long-term growth, and KPA is well positioned to serve clients with a modern software platform and outstanding client service, which together have resulted in strong client retention, high recurring revenue, and consistent organic growth. We are very excited to partner with Chris Fanning and KPA's excellent leadership team to accelerate their growth strategy and create lasting value for KPA clients," said Will Hughes, Managing Director at Providence. KPA headquarters will continue to be Lafayette, Colorado with key offices in Portland, Oregon and across the country.

KPA is the leading provider of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), HR Management and Finance & Insurance compliance software and services for mid-sized companies. KPA combines innovative cloud software, online training, and on-site audit and loss control services to help 10,000+ client locations achieve regulatory compliance; control risk; protect assets, and effectively hire, train, manage, and retain top talent. For more information, go to www.kpaonline.com or call 866.356.1735.

Providence is a premier global asset management firm with approximately $40 billion in aggregate capital commitments. Providence pioneered a sector-focused approach to private equity investing with the vision that a dedicated team of industry experts could build exceptional companies of enduring value. Since the firm's inception in 1989, Providence has invested in more than 180 companies and has become a leading equity investment firm focused on the media, communications, education and information industries. Providence is headquartered in Providence, RI, and also has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.provequity.com.

