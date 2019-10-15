KPA Named a Top 20 Health and Safety Training Company

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPA, a leading provider of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), HR Management, and Finance & Insurance compliance software and services, has been honored as a 2019 Top 20 Health and Safety Training Company, by Training Industry Inc., the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders. This Top 20 award comes on the heels of a 2019 Online Learning Library Top 20™ Company win in July for KPA.

"The 2019 Top 20 Health and Safety Training Companies List represents the leading providers in health and safety and regulatory and compliance training," said Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies offer fresh and up-to-date content, continuously adding new courses and resources to ensure employees receive the training they need."

The 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Health and Safety Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and diversity of health and safety training offerings.

Ability to deliver training in preferred modalities.

Company size and growth potential.

Geographic and vertical reach.

Quality of clients.

"Being recognized as a Top 20 company both for Health and Safety Training and for Online Learning Library underscores KPA's commitment to offering exceptional training to our clients," said Chris Fanning, KPA President and Chief Executive Officer. "Highly relevant, engaging training that can be conveniently completed online is critical to successful compliance and safety programs."

KPA's training programs help employers meet federal, state, and local requirements with interactive courses that capture learners' attention and test their understanding of required concepts. In addition to award winning training, KPA offers a comprehensive suite of workplace and workforce management software and services that allow clients to automate manual compliance processes, improve their safety culture, and reduce their total cost of risk.

Over 10,000 clients including automotive dealerships, insurance brokers, warehouse and distribution, food and beverage, and manufacturing count on KPA for their risk management solutions.

For more information on the award and other compliance and safety programs, please visit www.kpaonline.com or call 866.356.1735.

About KPA

KPA is the leading provider of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), HR Management, and Finance & Insurance compliance software and services for mid-sized companies. KPA combines innovative cloud software, online training, and on-site audit and loss control services to help 10,000+ client locations achieve regulatory compliance, control risk, protect assets, and effectively hire, train, manage, and retain top talent. For more information, go to www.kpaonline.com or call 866.356.1735.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) presents news, articles, webinars, and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complimentary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

226309@email4pr.com

SOURCE KPA

Related Links

http://www.kpaonline.com/

