KPA Services Wins Online Training Library Award for Second Year in a Row

LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPA, a leading provider of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), HR Management, and Finance & Insurance compliance software and services, announced today it has been selected as a 2019 Online Learning Library Top 20™ Company, marking the second consecutive year the company has won recognition by Training Industry Inc., the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders.

"We're honored to receive recognition as a Top 20 Online Learning Company for the second year in a row," said Chris Fanning, KPA President and Chief Executive Officer. "This award strengthens our commitment to create accurate and up-to-date training for our clients in order to ensure successful compliance and safety programs."

Selection to the 2019 Training Industry Top 20™ Online Learning Library Companies list was based on the following criteria:

Industry visibility, innovation, and impact

Breadth and quality of courses and content

Company size and growth potential

Quality of clients

Geographic reach

"The companies selected for the 2019 Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies List are leaders in this sector of the learning and development market," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies provide learning content that learners can access anywhere, at any time, and incorporate user experience features and personalization to enhance learning."

KPA delivers solutions that help clients achieve regulatory compliance, control risk, protect their assets, and effectively manage people through a combination of SaaS-based solutions, interactive training, and onsite audit services. Over 10,000 clients including automotive dealerships, insurance brokers, warehouse and distribution, food and beverage, and manufacturing count on KPA for their risk management solutions.

"We are continuously creating new and updated content, so our clients have access to a world-class training curriculum for their workforce. KPA takes pride in the depth and breadth of our online training catalog built on decades of experience managing EHS and HR compliance for our clients, so we are very proud to be recognized again by Training Industry, Inc.," said Kathryn Carlson, KPA VP of Product Management.

For more information on the award and other compliance and safety programs, please visit www.kpaonline.com or call 866.356.1735.

About KPA

KPA is the leading provider of Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), HR Management, and Finance & Insurance compliance software and services for mid-sized companies. KPA combines innovative cloud software, online training, and on-site audit and loss control services to help 10,000+ client locations achieve regulatory compliance, control risk, protect assets, and effectively hire, train, manage, and retain top talent. For more information, go to www.kpaonline.com or call 866.356.1735.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) presents news, articles, webinars, and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complimentary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

