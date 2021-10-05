KPG Funds Announces Funding for Climate Solutions Workshops in NYC Communities

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investment firm KPG Funds today announced a renewed sponsorship and partnership with Earth Celebrations' Ecological City: Art & Climate Solutions Workshops. This extensive workshop series offered free of cost, from March 5 - May 11 engages residents, youth, and local groups to collaborate with our artists-in-residence creating visual art, giant puppets and costumes exploring local sites and their climate solution initiatives, from community garden bio-swales that filter pollution runoff, water harvesting ponds and solar micro grids, to green roofs and rooftop bee farms, along with a community vision plan for climate resiliency on the waterfront.

"At KPG Funds, we put sustainability and environment at the forefront of everything we do, so we are delighted to continue to sponsor Earth Celebrations' Ecological City: Art & Climate Solutions Workshops," Greg Kraut Co-Founder and CEO

"KPG Funds' sponsorship of Earth Celebrations' Ecological City: Art & Climate Solutions Workshops has been vital to our ability to engage the community through the arts on inspirational climate solution initiatives throughout the community gardens, neighborhood and waterfront," Felicia Young, Founder and Executive Director Earth Celebrations

"NYC is leading the way with pro-environment local laws and KPG wants to enhance those noble efforts. We are honored to be able to continue to help educate others on actionable environmental initiatives," Rod Kritsberg Co-Founder and CIO. "KPG is actively working on reducing our risk to climate change."

Visual art and performance works created through workshops culminate in the Ecological City: Art & Climate Solutions Pageant on Saturday May 14, 2021. The spectacular theatrical pageant features a procession of visual art and giant puppets with 20 site performances of music, dance, theater, and poetry celebrating the Lower East Side's sustainable urban ecosystem throughout the community gardens, neighborhood, and waterfront.

Through the arts, Earth Celebrations engages community participants to build a deeper connection to the natural world within the urban environment and to work together creatively to cultivate a sustainable future.

Earth Celebrations was founded in 1991 by artist Felicia Young to apply the arts to build community, collaboration and action on climate change, water quality, river restoration, waste management and the preservation of community gardens, parks, and healthy urban environment. Through pioneering cultural strategies Earth Celebrations builds diverse sector partnerships with local organizations, academic institutions, government agencies, schools, youth, and community residents to address climate challenges, develop solutions and generate ecological, policy and social change.

