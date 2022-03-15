KPG Funds Calls on All Financial Firms to Donate to the Children in Ukraine

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPG Funds has pledged to donate supplies and money to help the children of Ukraine and calls on other financial firms to do the same.

"It is imperative that education continues, and they immediately need money and supplies. We implore all those that have the means to donate, to please donate," Greg Kraut CEO, KPG Funds. "Words are easy to say and actions difficult, but we call on everybody to do what they can to support Ukraine."

Greg Kraut USA and Ukraine Solidarity

KPG Funds is working with several organizations to provide direct support from medical supplies to early childhood development kits to direct monetary contributions.

"Looking at my birthplace, Kyiv, being bombed and turned to rubble we want to help. We stand with the people of Ukraine, to have sovereignty, to have peace and to move forward with a democratic future and not get pulled backward to an autocratic past. Ukrainians want to survive. They want to be free. We stand by them; we stand with them, and we hope for an immediate peace," Rod Kritsberg, CIO KPG Funds.

If you don't know where or how to donate, please contact Greg Kraut directly at [email protected].

About KPG Funds

KPG Funds ("KPG") is a fully integrated real estate private equity platform with Asset Management, Project Management, Development, Design, Leasing and Property Management. With over 35 years combined experience based in NYC, KPG manages fully discretionary institutional vehicles targeting middle market value-add office investments. Additional information about KPG and a selection of current holdings and previous transactions are available at www.KPGFUNDS.com or by calling Gregory Kraut at 212-359-0743.

Contact: Greg Kraut, 646-665-4508, [email protected]

SOURCE KPG Funds