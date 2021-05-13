KPG Funds Hires Noah Kaufman to Help Acquire Over $1 Billion of NYC Office and Retail Real Estate

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPG Funds (KPG), a trending leader in office development in NYC, today announced Noah Kaufman as Managing Director of Acquisitions to support the company's goal of acquiring over $1 billion in NYC office and retail.

Indicating its confidence in the city's rapid rebirth—and underscoring its plans to invest in the Big Apple—KPG Funds has hired a Managing Director of Acquisitions for the first time and tapped veteran Noah Kaufman for the role. He brings more than 20 years of acquisitions and asset management experience to the growing real estate firm.

Noah Kaufman

In his new role, Kaufman will manage KPG's acquisition and asset management functions. The new hire and position by the office focused real estate firm—which specializes in value-add acquisitions and development—was made to bulk up KPG's acquisition and asset management team.

Formerly a senior executive at several real estate firms, including The Zar Group and CLK properties, Kaufman is part of a KPG initiative to bulk-up its investment and asset management team. KPG expects to do many deals in 2021 and 2022 as it is fully confident that the city will bounce back strong—and soon—from the losses it suffered during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Noah will strengthen our executive team, and we are fortunate to bring on someone with over 20 years of real estate experience and who has been a true leader in NYC real estate community," said Kraut.

Kaufman will collaborate with several leaders at the firm to apply his expertise in acquisitions and asset management. "I was attracted to the firm's unique approach to investing in New York City real estate and I look forward to working with such an impressive and talented group of professionals," he commented.

Added Rod Kritsberg, KPG's Chief Investment Officer, "I'm convinced that Noah is going to make a valuable and positive impact on our company to help guide it through this accelerated growth period to further maturity. His background is a perfect fit to deliver the best-in-class sourcing and asset management experience that our investors have been accustomed to receiving. In a short time, he has already been a valued and trusted partner."

Media contact:

Greg Kraut

[email protected]

646-665-4508

SOURCE KPG Funds