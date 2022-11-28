KPI Metrics and ITSM Policy Silver Edition 2022: Three Tier Environment and Specific SLAs Metrics That are Both Internally and Externally Focused

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "KPI Metrics and ITSM Policy - Silver Edition, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Metrics Service Management Report - Silver Edition includes:

KPI Metrics for the Internet, Information Technology, and Service Management (PDF)

IT Service Management Policy Template (Word)

Service Level Agreement Policy Template (Word/PDF) defines a three tier environment and specific SLAs metrics that are both internally and externally focused. The sample contains over 70 metrics presented graphically in PDF format.

Metrics are the key to productivity improvements. When the correct factors are measured - behavior is modified and encouraged resulting in improved productivity and operating performance. When the wrong things are measured there can, and offend are unintended negative consequences. Productivity can be degraded as the wrong behaviors are encouraged. For this reason, it is critical for KPI to be driven by operational and strategic objectives. Included in the KPI Metrics HandiGuide are proven KPI metrics which dozens of "World Class" enterprises have found create environments that are driven to succeed.



Clients have found, many applications and application monitoring tools now depend on online desktop monitors with automated interaction with the system administrators to provide real time data analysis. In some cases these desktop KPI and metrics tools even operate on devices as small as a Smartphone.



In today's Blockchain environment of instant interaction between the user and the provider of a service and/or product, it is not unusual for individuals to view status 24/7.

Key Performance Indicator (KPI), Metrics, Quality, and Cost Control

A Key Performance Indicator (KPI) is a measurable value that demonstrates how effectively a company is achieving key business objectives. Organizations use KPIs to evaluate their success at reaching targets



The quality of IT systems and applications is driven by what is measured, the quality control, including version control, that is utilized as the standards of the enterprise. With that Janco with its clients has created infrastructure tools, which when implemented, assist CIOs and IT organizations to become world class providers of services to their enterprises and customers.

KPI Metrics for the Internet, IT, and Service Management

Business and IT Impact Questionnaire (Risk Assessment)

Cost Control and Metrics Bundle

ITIL Template

Quality Assurance and Control Bundle

Service Level Agreement Template with sample metrics

Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Tool

The HandiGuide provides detail examples and suggested metrics. Historically KPI metrics have also been called Critical Success Factors (CSF) and are the operational benchmark that enterprises of all sizes are using today.

Key Topics Covered:

KPI Metrics HandiGuide

Introduction

Book Structure

Organizational Responsibilities



Internet, Wireless, Electronic Communication, and LANs



KPI Metrics Design



KPI Metrics



KPI Metrics Implementation



Data Capture



KPI Metrics System



Sample Reports

Organizational Responsibilities

Base Assumptions and Objectives



Management Process



Executive Management



General Operations Management



Individual Managers and Staff Members



Responsibilities



Manager, Internet, and IT Resource Group



Manager, Enterprise Operational Group



Steering Committee.



Manager, KPI Metrics



Enterprise Managers (Groups, Departments and Divisions)



Enterprise Staff Members



Asset Owners



Support Managers



Users



Help Desk



Outside IT Services (Outsourcers)



Outsourcing KPI Metrics



Best practices for outsourcing KPI metrics



Basic outsourcing metrics



Responsibilities When Using IT Services



Outside IT Services - Basic Policies

Internet, Wireless (Wi-Fi), Electronic Communication, and LANs

Electronic Communication Usage Guidelines



Internet



Internet Characteristics



Security Concerns



Firewalls



Screening Router



Dual-Homed Gateway



Screening Router and Bastion Host



Encryption

Policy and Procedures

KPI Metrics Process

KPI Metrics Design



Reporting Audiences



Report Groupings



Financial



Staffing



Internet - Infrastructure



Competitive/Comparative



Productivity



System Development



IT Infrastructure



Quality Assurance



Help Desk



Computer Operations



Communications



Other - Technology



Enterprise/Industry Specific

KPI Metrics

Report Categories



Graphic Data Presentation



Data Presentation Rules



KPI Metrics - IT



Financial



Staffing



Internet - Electronic Infrastructure



Competitive/Comparative



Productivity



System Development



IT Infrastructure



Quality Assurance



Help/Service Desk



Computer Operations



Communications



Other - Technology



Enterprise/Industry Specific

KPI Metrics Implementation

Metrics Management Loop



Internet and IT Report Package



SLA Report Package

Data Capture

User Vision of Performance



Monitors

KPI Metrics System

Overview



Select KPI Metrics



Capture and Record Data for Current Period



View Documents



Print Reports



System Modifications



Technical Naming Conventions

Sample Report

Report Table of Contents



Financial



Staffing



Internet - Electronic Infrastructure



Competitive/Comparative



Productivity



System Development



Reengineering - Office Automation



Quality Assurance



Help Desk



Computer Operations



Communications



Other



Industry Specific

Sample Reports

Key Measures Report



Expense Performance Summary



Expense Variance by Category



Expense Variance by Cost Center



Capital Plan Performance



Project Capital Expenditures



Billing Allocation



System Usage by Customer



Resource Usage by Customer



Staff Plan Performance



Head Count Summary



Staff Turnover Report



Protected Classes Summary



User Penetration Count



User Penetration Volume



E-mail Traffic



Social Networks



WEB Statistics



Electronic Commerce Sales



Electronic Commerce Returns



High Volume Users



Low Volume Users



Revenue & Capital



Expenses & Staffing



Competitive Application Matrix



Technology Penetration Trends



Development Productivity



Production Support Productivity



Response Time Report - Report A



Response Time Report - Report B



Service Request Backlog



Project Status Report



Service Request Aging



Service Request Closure Priority 1



Service Request Closure Priority 2 and 3



Conversion Status



Reengineered Service Performance



Work From Home Workers



Work From Home Productivity



E-Mail Usage.



Voice Mail Usage



Project Status Report - Reengineering



Test Results by Release



Release Test Comparison (Special)



Customer Satisfaction



Quality Improvement Program



Work Load Summary



Quick Incidents



Problem Notification Analysis



Problem Notification by Priority



Problem Notification by Category



Problem Closure Statistics



Installation Repair Management



Computer Capacity



Combined Computer Work Load



On-Line Performance Summary



E-Mail and EDI Traffic



Computer Outages



Batch Processing Performance



Billing & Report Distribution Performance



Charge Back Details



Network Outages



Electronic Commerce



Switch Performance Report



Voice Mail Performance



Workstation Analysis



LAN Analysis



Usage Analysis



Distribution



Education



Entertainment



Financial Service



Government



Hospitality



Insurance



Manufacturing



Medical



Real Estate



Retail

KPI Metrics for Internet, Customers and Social Networks

Internet and Social Networks KPIs



KPIs & Metrics for Customers



Customer Satisfaction KPIs

Attached Job Descriptions

Chief Digital Officer



Chief Experience Officer



Digital Brand Manager



Manager Metrics



Manager KPI Metrics



Manager Service Level Reporting



Key Performance Indicator Analyst



SEO Specialist

Version History

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6kki3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets