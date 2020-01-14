KPI Ninja and C3LX Form Strategic Partnership

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KPI Ninja, a Lincoln, Nebraska based healthcare data analytics company, and C3LX, Inc., a Broomfield, Colorado based international patient engagement and technology company, announced a strategic partnership that will integrate both companies' innovative platforms to deliver a first of its kind toolset for care teams to transform care delivery, improve outcomes, reduce costs, and improve patient experience in their value-based healthcare practices.

A Wealth of Healthcare Experience Applied to Transforming Care with Technology:

Currently, care teams have lacked either the data or efficient mechanisms to effectively engage high risk or rising risk patients in the behavior change necessary to fundamentally alter their health trajectory. With KPI Ninja's deep healthcare analytics and C3LX's dynamic patient engagement platform, care teams will know how to uniquely manage and better care for their population at scale, when it is most effective and, for the majority of the population, to connect with them outside of the four walls of the clinic.

"Our partnership with KPI Ninja provides care teams with the ability to not only understand individual patient needs/risks at an unparalleled level, but also to subsequently engage those patients in transforming behavior, improving their overall health and quality of life, and to do so efficiently for an entire population. This integration will transform care delivery for our clients in the US and around the world." Andrew Richburg, CEO – C3LX, Inc.

Unique Opportunity for DPC Clinics to Enrich their Practice

As Direct Primary Care practices work to deliver exceptional access and care at scale, care teams need better toolsets to manage population health and demonstrate value particularly for employer groups. The C3LX and KPI Ninja integration enhances the ability for physicians to deliver personalized care and connection aligned with their patients' core value propositions while proving ROI to employers through data.

"Direct Primary Care is a great fit for many employer groups but, as with anything, data is key for demonstrating benefits and value. Our partnership with C3LX creates a holistic view and experience for DPC Physicians and patients alike, improving care and building a more connected experience. We are taking employer health management initiatives to the next level while proving the benefits every step of the way." Vineeth Yeddula, CEO – KPI Ninja, Inc.

About KPI Ninja

KPI Ninja is a pioneering analytics company set up by healthcare professionals to help healthcare institutions deliver improved outcomes. We are differentiated by our signature mix of technology, performance management consulting and healthcare expertise. We don't merely offer software solutions, but work shoulder to shoulder with clients to help them draw on the power of analytics and continuous improvement methodologies to become more efficient. In harmony with our data-centered ethos, we truly believe that our success is strongly co-related with yours. For more information about KPI Ninja, visit: https://www.kpininja.com. Follow KPI Ninja on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About C3LX

We are a company relentlessly focused on supporting value-based practices with technology that delivers seamless, secure, personalized, and effective connections between providers and patients. We believe in 360-degrees of engagement in an individual's health journey. In fact, C3LX is Roman numerals for 360. We care about the complete view of an individual and population's health, connecting patients with their providers in a meaningful way and not just during disparate episodes of sick care. For more information about C3LX, visit: https://www.c3lx.com/. Follow C3LX on Facebook and LinkedIn

