Kpler announces acquisition of Bridgeton Research Group, expanding capabilities in systematic trading insight

BRUSSELS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kpler, a global trade intelligence technology company that helps markets operate with greater transparency, today announced the acquisition of Bridgeton Research Group LLC, a company known for providing predictive insights into the behavior of Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs) and systematic investment strategies across global commodities and financial markets.

Founded in 2016, Bridgeton develops proprietary models that seek to replicate and forecast systematic trading behavior across more than 200 global markets. The company has become an industry-standard reference point for understanding how algorithmic and rules-based strategies influence futures markets—insights that complement and extend Kpler's deep coverage of physical commodity fundamentals.

"Our mission has always been to help our clients trade smarter," said Mark Cunningham, CEO of Kpler. "By bringing Bridgeton into the Kpler family, we're expanding the dimensions of insight we provide, uniting physical fundamentals with systematic flow analysis to deliver even more value to the organizations that rely on us, while laying the groundwork for Kpler's evolution into a broader market-intelligence platform."

Stephen J. Roseme, Managing Member of Bridgeton, commented: "Bridgeton's predictive insights into systematic and algorithmic trading behavior align perfectly with Kpler's mission of helping clients trade smarter. By joining forces with Kpler, we gain access to a more robust technology and research platform, allowing our quantitative team to apply its expertise to a much broader audience. Our clients will immediately benefit from Kpler's global reach, expanded coverage, and world-class client support. We are thrilled to be part of the Kpler family and look forward to contributing to industry-leading product innovation."

Kpler powers decisions that move the world. It delivers the highest-quality, most robust data sourced from multiple channels, including the world's largest and most advanced AIS and satellite network. By transforming billions of data points into active intelligence, Kpler helps organizations and governments uncover opportunities, reduce risk, and understand market dynamics so the world can trade smarter.

Kpler provides active intelligence across 50+ commodities, power markets, maritime, and supply chain logistics, delivering the most robust, reliable insights that transform how global markets are understood. Trusted by over 12,000 clients worldwide, Kpler enables market participants to model supply and demand, identify arbitrage opportunities, forecast prices, and optimize maritime operations. www.kpler.com

