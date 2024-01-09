Kpler reaches $100 million annual recurring revenue milestone

Rapidly expanding global trade intelligence platform targets further growth

BRUSSELS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kpler , the leading global trade intelligence platform, today announced that it has hit $100 million annual recurring revenue, marking a significant milestone for the nine-year-old company.

Bootstrapped from its inception, Kpler's remarkable growth has been driven by a mix of organic growth, and strategic acquisitions. In April 2022, Five Arrows and Insight Partners acquired a minority stake in the business, strengthening the Board to support the founders.

Founded in 2014 by François Cazor and Jean Maynier, Kpler started as a cargo-tracking solution tailored to the LNG market. It has quickly become an industry leader providing real-time intelligence on physical commodities, energy transition and maritime. Today, the platform covers more than 40 distinct commodity markets, including gasses, liquids, and dry bulk, as well as owning the largest dataset in maritime. Since it was founded, Kpler has grown to more than 500 employees across the globe.

"Surpassing the $100 million annual recurring revenue milestone represents an important early achievement in Kpler's quest to become the leading platform for commodity, maritime, and energy data. Since our inception, we have remained committed to our vision of delivering seamless and timely access to data that empowers every facet of global trade. Our organic growth continues to accelerate, even at our larger operating scale, and 2023 was a record year for us. This reinforces our optimism about the opportunities that lie ahead," commented François Cazor, CEO and Co-founder.

"As we continue to grow, product innovation remains at the core of our identity, with a steadfast focus on meeting our customers' evolving needs. Looking ahead to 2024, we have exciting new product developments in store, building on our recent expansion into the maritime sector," added Jean Maynier, CTO and Co-founder.

M&A has also been part of Kpler's strategy, with six acquisitions in the last two years. Strategic acquisitions of ClipperData (2021) and JBC Energy (2022) – both completed prior to Kpler's first investment round – have seen the company strengthen its position in the commodities and data sectors, while the integration of COR-e (2022) facilitated entry into the European power market.

Kpler then acquired the two leading ship tracking and maritime analytics providers MarineTraffic and FleetMon in February 2023, enabling it to provide essential insights into the movements and activities of vessels across seas, oceans and rivers. In September 2023, Kpler acquired ChartDesk ( MarineTraffic Inbox ), to facilitate shipping communication.

Kpler will continue to pursue M&A activity in the coming years, with the goal of expanding its product offering to customers to become their one-stop shop.

Kpler has become an important source of information for media outlets such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Bloomberg, and international organizations like WTO, OPEC, IEA, IMO, World Bank and the commercial companies involved in trading commodities.

Kpler is a fast-growing data intelligence company on a mission to facilitate sustainable and efficient trade to meet the changing needs of our world. From numerous disparate and unstructured sources, Kpler creates intelligence that brings transparency in dynamic markets characterized by opaque and incomplete information, such as commodity, gas, power and maritime. Kpler delivers market research on the complete value chain of commodities. Headquartered in Brussels, Kpler employs over 500 people across the world. In 2022, Five Arrows and Insight Partners acquired a minority stake in the business for over $200m. www.kpler.com

