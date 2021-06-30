KPM Analytics Launches the Latest iCinac Series Acidification Monitoring System

The new wireless version is scalable up to 16 channels and meets ISO 26323/IDF 213 standards. The easy-to-use application-specific software fully assesses the lactic acid forming activity for effective process development and process control applications. The latest enhancements to the wireless version include doubling battery operation time, faster charging, and the latest 2.4 GHz wireless communication technology for more reliable operation.

"The new wireless iCinac system expands our iCinac series to meet the growing number of applications for our customers beyond dairy applications. Now we're also seeing meat, fish, fruit, vegetable, wine, and other product applications, and that's exciting," says Stefano Corradi, General Manager of AMS Alliance, a KPM Analytics brand. "This latest version of our iCinac Wireless Analyzer provides our agri-food customers a modular and scalable solution that gives them the insight they need for precise development, testing, and process control of fermentation ingredients."

The iCinac Wireless and Wired analyzers are available through the global KPM Analytics sales network. For more information, visit www.kpmanalytics.com/products/icinac.

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, agriculture, clinical and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

Media contact:

Name: Melanie Scott

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 314.704.0053

SOURCE KPM Analytics

Related Links

www.kpmanalytics.com

