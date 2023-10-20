KPM Analytics Serves Bakers the Latest Innovation for Offline Product Quality Checks

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Analytics is pleased to introduce the new TheiaVu® E-Series Offline Vision Inspection System, specifically designed for bakery applications.

TheiaVu E-Series Offline Vision Inspection System from KPM Analytics

The TheiaVu® E-Series is a standalone vision inspection system that collects measurements of unique features of many types of baked goods, such as buns, rolls, English muffins, donuts, cookies, and more. The system provides fast, accurate, and consistent measurements of size, shape, color, and toppings, to define and evaluate final product quality. The all-encompassing tool offers a broad range of data for quality assurance and product development. Bakeries can also inspect products before and after baking to validate the product performance and ensure customer specifications are met.

TheiaVu® E-Series is mounted on wheels, making it easy to move; it's simple to use for the operator, and it replaces manual measurement and data collection. With this single tool, bakeries can collect objective measurements, and the data can be used with online vision systems to set and verify product specifications. A scale can also be integrated with the inspection system to allow weights to be incorporated into the data collected and reported by the system. Two models are available – a non-washdown version and a fully compliant washdown version with a wider belt width to accommodate larger products.

"With over 20 years in the baking industry, we recognize the need for simple, objective measurement tools that help bakeries collect important product feature measurements," states Andrea Bertuolo, Managing Director of Inspection Systems at KPM Analytics. "The TheiaVu® E-Series incorporates our extensive experience in both offline and inline vision systems, as well as the latest technology advancements, to support bakeries in their development of innovative, recognizable product features while ensuring final product quality."

The TheiaVu® E-Series is available immediately with a lead time of 6 to 8 weeks. Demonstrations of the TheiaVu® E-Series will be conducted throughout the IBA trade show, the world's leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry. Attendees can view the product at stand C1/320 at the Fairground Munich in Munich, Germany, October 22-26, 2023. Additionally, information about the TheiaVu® E-Series can be found at kpmanalytics.com.

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

