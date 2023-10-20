KPM Analytics Serves Bakers the Latest Innovation for Offline Product Quality Checks

News provided by

KPM Analytics

20 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Analytics is pleased to introduce the new TheiaVu® E-Series Offline Vision Inspection System, specifically designed for bakery applications.  

Continue Reading
TheiaVu E-Series Offline Vision Inspection System from KPM Analytics
TheiaVu E-Series Offline Vision Inspection System from KPM Analytics

The TheiaVu® E-Series is a standalone vision inspection system that collects measurements of unique features of many types of baked goods, such as buns, rolls, English muffins, donuts, cookies, and more. The system provides fast, accurate, and consistent measurements of size, shape, color, and toppings, to define and evaluate final product quality. The all-encompassing tool offers a broad range of data for quality assurance and product development. Bakeries can also inspect products before and after baking to validate the product performance and ensure customer specifications are met.

TheiaVu® E-Series is mounted on wheels, making it easy to move; it's simple to use for the operator, and it replaces manual measurement and data collection. With this single tool, bakeries can collect objective measurements, and the data can be used with online vision systems to set and verify product specifications. A scale can also be integrated with the inspection system to allow weights to be incorporated into the data collected and reported by the system. Two models are available – a non-washdown version and a fully compliant washdown version with a wider belt width to accommodate larger products.

"With over 20 years in the baking industry, we recognize the need for simple, objective measurement tools that help bakeries collect important product feature measurements," states Andrea Bertuolo, Managing Director of Inspection Systems at KPM Analytics. "The TheiaVu® E-Series incorporates our extensive experience in both offline and inline vision systems, as well as the latest technology advancements, to support bakeries in their development of innovative, recognizable product features while ensuring final product quality."

The TheiaVu® E-Series is available immediately with a lead time of 6 to 8 weeks. Demonstrations of the TheiaVu® E-Series will be conducted throughout the IBA trade show, the world's leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry. Attendees can view the product at stand C1/320 at the Fairground Munich in Munich, Germany, October 22-26, 2023. Additionally, information about the TheiaVu® E-Series can be found at kpmanalytics.com.

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

Media contacts:     

Melanie Scott

[email protected]

314.704.0053

SOURCE KPM Analytics

Also from this source

KPM Analytics Announces SDmatic 2 Damaged Starch Analyzer

KPM Analytics Announces SDmatic 2 Damaged Starch Analyzer

KPM Analytics (www.kpmanalytics.com) announced the release of its CHOPIN SDmatic 2 automated damaged starch analyzer. The SDmatic 2 is officially...
KPM Analytics Announces the Launch of KPMLink, a Cloud-Based Management Software for its SpectraStar™ XT Series NIR Analyzers

KPM Analytics Announces the Launch of KPMLink, a Cloud-Based Management Software for its SpectraStar™ XT Series NIR Analyzers

KPM Analytics (www.kpmanalytics.com) is pleased to announce the rollout of KPMLink, an intuitive cloud-based software designed specifically for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.