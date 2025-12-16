KPM Analytics Unveils the SmartChem® 800 Series, a Next-Generation Platform for High-Throughput Wet Chemistry

Industry's highest-capacity discrete analyzer delivers true walk-away automation for commercial laboratories

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial laboratories face mounting pressure to process more samples with fewer staff while maintaining fast turnaround times. When urgent samples arrive midday, labs face an impossible choice: disrupt current analyses to accommodate rush orders, or make clients wait. Meanwhile, technicians spend hours monitoring instruments and managing complex workflows across multiple analyzers—an unsustainable approach given persistent staffing shortages and rising operational costs.

SmartChem 800®

In answer to these challenges, KPM Analytics announces the SmartChem® 800 Series, a next-generation automated discrete analyzer designed specifically for high-volume commercial laboratories. Building on the proven SmartChem® platform, with thousands installed in the field with proven performance and reliability over the past decades, the new flagship model offers unprecedented sample capacity, extended walk-away time, and true random-access flexibility to transform laboratory workflows.

"Commercial laboratories need automation that reduces labor reliance while maintaining flexibility," said Yuegang Zhao, President, KPM Lab Solutions. "Set up your entire day's workload in the morning, press run, and walk away. If urgent samples arrive midday, insert them without disrupting current tests. That's what the SmartChem® 800 Series delivers."

Key Features and Benefits

Maximum Sample Capacity: With up to 800-sample capacity, the SmartChem ® 800 Series is the largest capacity discrete analyzer on the market, covering a full day's workload for the majority of laboratories.

Optional external tanks increase total wash-solution capacity from 35 to 150 liters, eliminating mid-run refilling concerns. SmartBeacon™ Visual Alarm: A colored beacon visible across the laboratory provides at-a-glance status updates, without walking to the instrument.

A colored beacon visible across the laboratory provides at-a-glance status updates, without walking to the instrument. Advanced Optical Flexibility: Up to 16 available wavelengths (9 standard plus optional extended filters) ensure broad method compatibility and facilitate method transfer across different models of SmartChem ® analyzers. New wavelengths can be customized upon request for the development of new methods.

Up to (9 standard plus optional extended filters) ensure broad method compatibility and facilitate method transfer across different models of SmartChem analyzers. New wavelengths can be customized upon request for the development of new methods. Reduced Environmental Impact: Reusable cuvette and small reagent consumption significantly reduce consumable usage and waste, contributing to a lower environmental footprint and lower operating cost.

Proven Performance in Demanding Environments

The SmartChem® 800 Series includes three models to meet varying laboratory requirements:

SmartChem® 800: Base model with up to 800-sample capacity and standard features.

SmartChem® 810: Adds reagent cooling to maintain reagent stability during extended runs.

SmartChem® 820: Adds sample and reagent cooling, supporting long sequences with chemically sensitive samples

Ordering and Availability

The SmartChem® 800 series of analyzers are available now for ordering, available globally in all markets. For pricing and application-specific evaluations, contact KPM Analytics at www.kpmanalytics.com or [email protected].

About KPM Analytics

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation and vision process machinery, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to solve our customers' problems uniquely. Our brands include AMS, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

Media contacts:

Delphine Cornic

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+33 6 32 86 38 99

SOURCE KPM Analytics