KPMG and Cylance Form Alliance to Proactively Secure Enterprise Endpoints

KPMG's Cyber Security Services practice guides enterprises through governance, organizational transformation, cyber defense and incident response. The alliance with Cylance adds advanced AI-enabled endpoint security technology to KPMG's portfolio of security strategy and roadmap services.

"With the proliferation of cyber security incidents, organizations are grappling with how to protect their data with limited personnel and resources," said Ed Goings, Principal and National Leader, Cyber Response Services, KPMG LLP. "Through our alliance with Cylance, we can now offer clients an AI-powered cybersecurity solution that focuses on proactively preventing both known and unknown threats before they cause harm."

Cylance and KPMG Cyber Security Services enable security teams to prevent and respond to attacks more effectively, and KPMG professionals leverage Cylance's ThreatZERO™ services to assess enterprise environments to strategically deploy Cylance's solutions.

The combination of KPMG and Cylance's services and technologies assist companies with:

Endpoint Protection and Threat Prevention: Use advanced AI and machine learning technology to instantly identify, detect and prevent attacks against the most vulnerable facet of enterprise networks, the endpoint

Rapid Incident Response: Quickly deploy an AI-driven, cloud-based endpoint detection and response solution to rapidly respond to incidents regardless of network size or endpoint location

Compromise Assessments: Generate deeper insight into enterprise networks through advanced data and analytics to quickly detect compromises and intrusions

General Data Protection Regulation Compliance: Help ensure the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data through continuous monitoring

Cyber Due Diligence: Every merger, acquisition, and/or divestiture should include a cybersecurity assessment to identify and remediate any gaps that could have significant impact on a deal

Third-Party Risk Assessments: A level of comfort that critical third-parties that access networks do not have malware

Managed Response Services: Provide end-to-end support for endpoint protection, including strategy, implementation, monitoring, response and reporting

"As a trusted advisor to the world's leading organizations, KPMG is helping companies to safely grow their businesses," said Stuart McClure, chairman and chief executive officer of Cylance. "Cylance's AI-powered threat prevention technology and services complements the deep industry knowledge of KPMG's professionals, helping clients solve business challenges while proactively protecting their systems and sensitive data from known and unknown threats."

Both KPMG and Cylance are recognized market leaders. Cylance achieved over 99 percent security effectiveness and received a recommended rating in NSS Labs' second annual Next-Generation Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test. Most recently, KPMG has been positioned as a leader in the 2018 IDC MarketScape for U.S. incident response services[1]. According to the IDC report, "KPMG customer feedback included praise for incident response communications, overall incident handling, and service delivery."

To learn more, visit www.kpmg.com/us/cylance.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm (www.kpmg.com/us), is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 197,000 professionals working in 154 countries. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates.

About Cylance Inc.

Cylance is the first and only company to deliver Perpetual Prevention™ by applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to all cybersecurity attacks to prevent the most advanced security threats in the world. Using a breakthrough predictive process, CylancePROTECT® quickly and accurately identifies what is benign and what is a threat, and prevents malicious code from ever executing on a targeted system. By leveraging advanced machine learning with a unique understanding of an attacker's mentality, Cylance provides technology and services that are truly predictive and preventive against the most advanced threats, all without the need for updates. For more information visit: www.cylance.com.

[1] IDC MarketScape: U.S. Incident Readiness, Response, and Resiliency 2018 Vendor Assessment — Big 5 Consulting Firms, Doc #US43588417, March 2018.

