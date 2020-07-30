KPMG Announces Global Tax Services Arrangement With HP Inc.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced it will provide tax services to HP Inc. in 60 countries to support the organization's worldwide operations. As part of the arrangement, which was made at the beginning of the year, select members of the HP finance team from approximately 20 countries, have joined tax teams across the global KPMG network of member firms.

The KPMG teams will provide a range of global tax services, including international and U.S. direct and indirect tax compliance services, assistance with global tax reporting, transfer pricing support, and other tax assistance to HP.

"HP is the latest in a host of industry-leading companies that KPMG is working with to reimagine their tax departments and harness the power of technology to help reduce costs, improve quality, manage risk and make better strategic decisions," said Greg Engel, Vice Chair – Tax at KPMG.

"HP has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with KPMG," said Brian Lynn, Global Head of Tax at HP. "KPMG's deep understanding of today's global tax landscape, combined with the firm's digital capabilities and innovative solutions, will enable us to continue to meet the needs of our business and the regulatory requirements we adhere to in markets around the world."

KPMG will leverage its KPMG Ignition network to deploy a dynamic suite of tax compliance technology platforms to support the delivery of services to HP. KPMG will automate compliance processes and create data and analytics reporting that HP can use to drive planning and value. From idea generation to strategy and execution, KPMG Ignition Tax helps organizations discover emerging opportunities using a range of innovation and intelligence capabilities, including digital transformation, systems integration and D&A.

Claire Bramley, Chief Accounting Officer for HP, added "KPMG has designed a strong managed services solution for tax and finance that allows us to leverage both a global tax compliance platform and their investment in technology to position us for the future."

"HP is a company that embraces innovation, and we at KPMG share in their commitment to pushing forward with technological advancement," said Sean Bloodwell, global tax compliance management services leader and partner at KPMG. "The suite of tax compliance service options we offer – whether co-sourcing, outsourcing, or another approach – reflects our commitment to meeting and anticipating our clients' current and future needs."

