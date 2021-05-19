KPMG Appoints Roel Campos To Serve On Its U.S. Board

"We are very pleased to welcome Roel to our board, a forward-thinking leader with a distinguished track record and deep experience with financial regulators and corporate governance as well as a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," said Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO. "As we continue to navigate a rapidly evolving business environment, it is critical for our firm to have the benefit of outside perspectives and diverse viewpoints to ensure our business is meeting the needs of our clients and the capital markets well into the future."

Campos served as a partner at the law firm of Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP (HHR), where he chaired the firm's Securities Enforcement practice, until he transitioned to the retired status of Senior Counsel in 2020. He advises boards on an array of issues, including cybersecurity, corporate governance, cryptocurrency and regulatory matters. Prior to joining HHR, he served as a partner in other law firms. He also previously spent five years as a commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where he served as liaison to the international regulatory community. Campos also has spoken and written on the importance of board diversity throughout his career.

"I am honored to join the U.S. board of KPMG, a firm recognized for its commitment to excellence," said Campos. "I look forward to working with the firm's leadership to help shape the next chapter of its proud history."

Knopp added: "Roel's addition to our strong board underscores to our clients, regulators and the public that we are resolute about change and steadfast in our commitment to quality, innovative thinking and a values-driven culture."

Campos began his career after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy and served as an officer for five years. He received his M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

