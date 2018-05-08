KPMG attains 'Winner's Circle' status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018

The bi-annual HfS report provides an analysis of how the ecosystem of 'software-as-a-service" platforms are evolving and who the leading players are. The HfS Blueprint identifies relevant differentials between service providers across a number of dimensions under the categories of innovation and execution; KPMG was among six organizations recognized in the 'Winner's Circle' for excellence in those two classifications.

"KPMG has demonstrated a clear understanding of client needs across its ServiceNow services practice, driven by an obvious commitment to innovation in enterprise service management and easy access to top expertise across the business areas of advisory, tax and audit," said Ollie O'Donoghue, research director of IT Services at HfS Research. "Most importantly, KPMG has strong capabilities to deliver true advisory services for service management."

According to the HfS report, KPMG's strengths are:

Strong narrative around independence and advisory: KPMG has a strong narrative around independence and capacity to delivery true advisory services. For many clients, this impartial insight is invaluable, recognizing that KPMG has no investment or incentive to run an environment but instead locate and implement the right solution for the business.

Innovation pedigree, driven research and consultancy expertise: KPMG has developed a valuable innovation roadmap and vision for its ServiceNow practice, leveraging its research resources and thought leadership to build an in depth forecast of future needs for modern service management in the enterprise.

Access to a broad range of consultancy talent: Clients have placed a high value on the relative ease of access they have to consultancy talent, not just in ServiceNow or service management but across their business needs, for example, tapping into finance and audit expertise when rolling out the ServiceNow platform in finance.

Recognition of the importance of employee experience: KPMG has developed a compelling mission to help boost an organization's employee experience—recognizing the importance of service management platforms and continued innovation and investment in driving improved productivity and experiences.

Mitch Kenfield, KPMG ServiceNow Executive Sponsor and U.S. firm Practice Lead Partner, said, "This designation attests to KPMG's commitment to excellence in service management, our investment in and success with the ServiceNow platform and our drive to innovation in thought leadership, as trusted advisors in employee engagement and empowerment."

About KPMG and ServiceNow

KPMG and ServiceNow deliver transformative ITSM solutions with the added benefits of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based platform. KPMG member firms provide implementation services and process consulting along with specialization in IT Infrastructure library process design, process and technology integration, and IT organizational change.

KPMG Powered IT built on ServiceNow's industry-leading platform is helping organizations accelerate and de-risk the transition from legacy IT processes and tools to a modern, cloud-based solution. It focuses on business outcomes and leverages deep business and technology experience to help member firm clients achieve more benefits—including enabling employees, improving service levels, and delivering game changing economics.

David Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer, ServiceNow, said, "KPMG has maintained a strategic relationship with us as both a customer and a leading global implementation partner. We are excited to add the value that their Powered IT solution delivers to our clients, and to see KPMG recognized as a leader in the ServiceNow ecosystem."

For the seventh consecutive year, KPMG is a top sponsor of the ServiceNow annual Global User Conference, Knowledge18, in Las Vegas May 7-10. During the event, KPMG professionals will deliver sessions on how IT can become a business broker, integrator, and orchestrator of transformation to the enterprise.

Knowledge 18 attendees can learn more about KPMG's capabilities and view demonstrations of KPMG Powered IT by visiting our KPMG exhibit. For more information, visit www.kpmg.com/us/k18.

