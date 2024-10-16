KPMG Australia is first organization globally to achieve BSI's AI management system certification

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG Australia has been announced as the first organization in the world to achieve certification by BSI to a globally applicable standard designed to empower safe management of AI and build trust to enable its secure and responsible use of AI across society.

The international standard Information technology. Artificial intelligence. Management system (BS ISO/IEC 42001) is intended to assist organizations in responsibly using AI, addressing considerations like non-transparent automatic decision-making, the utilization of machine learning instead of human-coded logic for system design, and continuous learning.

The guidance, published in the UK by BSI less than a year ago, sets out how to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve an AI management system, with a focus on safeguards. It is an impact-based framework that provides requirements to facilitate context-based AI risk assessments, with details on risk treatments and controls for internal and external AI products and services. It aims to help organizations introduce a quality-centric culture and responsibly play their part in the design, development and provision of AI-enabled products and services that can benefit them and society as a whole.

Following the release of ISO 42001, KPMG Australia stood up a team in February to put the business forward for the BSI certification process. This involved a detailed audit of how the business approached AI, from governance to project management to embedding Trusted AI practices in the way that KPMG Australia's people work. ISO standards are not only about meeting a minimum requirement, but about ingraining a culture of continuous improvement.

Manuela Gazzard, President, Regulatory Services at BSI said: "AI has the potential to be a significant force for good in society, transforming lives everywhere. But to realize its benefits having the guardrails in place for the safe and ethical use of AI is critical. It's fantastic to see KPMG Australia demonstrate the work they have done to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI and become the first in the world to achieve BSI's certification to the AI management system standard. This is an important step forward and one that has the potential to empower other global organizations to responsibly manage their technology.

"Certification to this standard offers reassurance to stakeholders on the safe and responsible use of AI in an organization's products and services, paving the way for them to harness AI to accelerate progress towards a better future and a sustainable world. BSI is proud to be at the forefront of ensuring AI's safe and trusted integration across society."

John Munnelly, Chief Digital Officer, KPMG Australia said: "AI can solve complex challenges, and unlock new possibilities for growth. We are committed to helping our clients embrace this technology in a trustworthy and ethical manner, enhancing both efficiency and innovation.

"With ISO 42001 emerging as the new gold standard for AI certification, we are delighted that our approach has met this extremely high bar. This certification of our robust AI management system is testament to the fact that we are living and breathing our trusted AI commitment. It is also integral to our ongoing AI strategy, which focuses not just on high-level governance but also detailed implementation to build ethical AI solutions in accordance with ISO 42001 standards."

