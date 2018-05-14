KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions

Oracle is leveraging the experience and best practices of KPMG's healthcare industry experts to enhance Oracle's cloud solutions for the healthcare industry. KPMG's Powered Healthcare is based on a target operating model for business combined with KPMG's industry-leading practices. The result is accelerated client deployments and maximized time –to-value in the Oracle Cloud. Powered Enterprise offerings for Oracle cover Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Procurement, and Costing and Controls.

In addition, KPMG and Oracle Consulting Services are jointly developing a delivery model for healthcare implementations that will help reduce client cost and risk.

"KPMG is one of our leading cloud partners, and it has a unique offering in the marketplace with KPMG Powered Enterprise," says Rod Johnson, SVP North American ERP, EPM & SCM enterprise business. "KPMG's transformational capabilities will continue to play a key role in helping organizations innovate, adapt and grow in the Oracle Cloud."

"Bringing a tailored Powered Enterprise solution to the healthcare industry can help companies generate business value for key stakeholders, not only by expanding the functionality of the Oracle Healthcare Cloud solution, but also by leveraging the insights from hundreds of healthcare clients," says Linsey Ryan, KPMG Global Oracle Network leader.

For more information on KPMG's Oracle alliance, visit: https://home.kpmg.com/us/en/home/services/strategic-alliances/kpmg---oracle.html

