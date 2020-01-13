KPMG Corporate Finance LLC Acted As Exclusive Financial Adviser To Computer Design & Integration LLC On Its Partnership With One Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KPMG Corporate Finance LLC announced it was the exclusive financial adviser to Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) on the firm's partnership with One Equity Partners (OEP), a leading middle-market private equity firm. The transaction was led by Managing Director Cyrus Lam of KPMG Corporate Finance LLC's Technology & Media Telecommunication practice. KPMG Corporate Finance LLC is part of the global corporate finance practices of KPMG International's network of independent member firms.

CDI LLC has been recognized as one of the nation's top 500 IT solution providers offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions that solve today's most complex business challenges. CDI LLC continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions that enhance day-to-day business workflow processes. As one of the largest solution providers, CDI LLC combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability that its clients strive to achieve.

OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners.

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC was recently named Transaction Advisory Firm of the Year by The Global M&A Network, and previously named Investment Bank of the Year by The M&A Advisor. KPMG Corporate Finance LLC provides a broad range of investment banking and advisory services to its domestic and international clients. Our professionals have the experience and depth of knowledge to advise clients on global mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, buyouts, financings, debt restructurings, equity recapitalizations, infrastructure project finance, capital advisory, portfolio solutions, fairness opinions, and other advisory needs.

KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, is the U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG is a global network of professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. We operate in 147 countries and territories and have 219,000 people working in member firms around the world.

