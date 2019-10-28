KPMG Corporate Finance LLC Acted As Exclusive Financial Advisor To KT-Grant, Inc On Its Acquisition By Hidden Harbor Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KPMG Corporate Finance LLC announced that it was the exclusive financial adviser to KT-Grant, Inc. on its acquisition by Hidden Harbor Capital Partners. The transaction was led by Managing Director Ford R. Phillips of KPMG Corporate Finance LLC's Industrials practice. KPMG Corporate Finance LLC is part of the global corporate finance practices of KPMG International's network of independent member firms, named by Refinitiv as the leading global middle market investment banking network by deal volume in 2018.

KT-Grant is an industry leader in providing turnkey refractory, slag, and scale removal services in confined, high-risk environments. KT-Grant's substantial service fleet is comprised of over 375 pieces of specialty equipment. KT-Grant's equipment and expert operators are utilized in a wide variety of industries and applications, from civil demolition to cement and lime kilns to ferrous and non-ferrous metal production facilities.

Hidden Harbor Capital Partners is a private equity firm with an operations soul and intense passion for building great companies. Hidden Harbor brings large-scale, private equity experience and resources to the lower middle market with a focus on value-oriented, operationally intense situations.

About KPMG Corporate Finance LLC

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC was recently named Transaction Advisory Firm of the Year by The Global M&A Network, and previously named Investment Bank of the Year by The M&A Advisor. KPMG Corporate Finance LLC provides a broad range of investment banking and advisory services to its domestic and international clients. Our professionals have the experience and depth of knowledge to advise clients on global mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, buyouts, financings, debt restructurings, equity recapitalizations, infrastructure project finance, capital advisory, portfolio solutions, fairness opinions, and other advisory needs.

KPMG Corporate Finance LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is a member of FINRA and SIPC. KPMG Corporate Finance LLC is a subsidiary of KPMG LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership and the U.S. member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. All rights reserved.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Contact: Creighton Abrams

KPMG LLP

201-307-7231

cabrams@kpmg.com

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

http://www.kpmg.com/us

