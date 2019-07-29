KPMG Corporate Finance LLC Acted As Exclusive Financial Advisor To Visible Equity LLC On Its Sale To nCino Inc.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG Corporate Finance LLC, Refinitiv's 2018 leading global middle market investment bank by deal volume, today announced that it was the exclusive financial adviser to Visible Equity, LLC on firm's sale to nCino, Inc. which is backed by Insight Venture Partners, Wellington Management, Salesforce Ventures and Bessemer Ventures. The transaction was led by Managing Director Alexander Alden of KPMG Corporate Finance LLC's Financial Technology practice.

Visible Equity is a market-leading financial analytics and compliance software company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, that aggregates, organizes and visualizes enterprise data for financial institutions in the US. Founded in 2008, Visible Equity is a software as a service (SaaS) company that provides portfolio management, analytics and compliance solutions to banks and credit unions, enabling them to identify, measure, and monitor portfolio risk and address regulatory compliance requirements, as well as generate revenue and profitability insights through analytics and data modules.

nCino, is a leading provider of cloud-banking technology solutions. The company's Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 250 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $2 trillion.

