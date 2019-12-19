KPMG Corporate Finance LLC Announced As Winner Of The 2019 Industrials Deal Of The Year At The 18th Annual M&A Advisor Awards

The deal was led by Managing Director Chrisanne Corbett , along with team members Zach Ross and Kyle Kuklewski. Kauffman, based in Lebanon, IN, is a market leading manufacturer of highly-engineered wire harnesses and cable assemblies for electrical systems across the HVAC, commercial equipment, specialty vehicle, lawn care, marine, and medical equipment markets.

"Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading M&A transactions, companies and dealmakers. KPMG CF represented the best of the M&A industry in 2019, earning this honor by standing out from a group of over 500 very impressive candidates. It gives us great pleasure to recognize KPMG CF and bestow upon them our highest honor for M&A firms and professionals," said Roger Aguinaldo, founder of The M&A Advisor.

The M&A Advisor Awards Gala is the premier celebration of the year for the industry's leading M&A dealmakers, and was held in conjunction with the 2019 M&A Advisor Summit ("The Future of Finance") that featured the industry's leading M&A professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums led by members of the M&A profession, as well as the media, academic community, and other industry participants.

About KPMG Corporate Finance LLC

KPMG CF was recently named Transaction Advisory Firm of the Year by the Global M&A Network, LLC, and previously named Investment Bank of the Year by The M&A Advisor. KPMG CF provides a broad range of investment banking and advisory services to its domestic and international clients. The firm's professionals have the experience and depth of knowledge to advise clients on global mergers and acquisitions, sales and divestitures, buyouts, financings, debt restructurings, equity recapitalizations, infrastructure project finance, capital advisory, portfolio solutions, fairness opinions, and other advisory needs. www.kpmgcorporatefinance.com

KPMG CF, a Delaware limited liability company, is a member of FINRA and SIPC . KPMG CF is a subsidiary of KPMG LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership and the U.S. member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. All rights reserved.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us .

THE M&A ADVISOR

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past 22 years we have established the premier global network of M&A, turnaround and finance professionals and, today, have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry's top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com

