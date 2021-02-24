KPMG Deploys AMA XpertEye's Technology For Remote Inventory Review

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG LLP deployed a new way to conduct remote inventory observations and is using smart glasses for quality control. By implementing the use of AMA XpertEye's technology software on the RealWear HMT-1, KPMG's deployment enables inventory observations to be conducted from remote locations, enhancing accuracy while mitigating many travel and logistical issues, as well as health and safety concerns.

"We made a proactive investment in virtual technology last year that has enabled us to respond effectively to challenges posed by the COVID-19 health crisis," said Audit Chief Technology Officer Matt Bishop, noting that the Audit practice began piloting the technology with several engagement teams more than a year ago. "We are confident this technology will be part of our toolkit to enhance audit quality and deliver a better audit experience in a post-pandemic environment."

Inventory observations are a critical step in many audits. Smart glasses and head-worn Android devices provide live video streams feeding from the wearer. XpertEye software coupled with the RealWear HMT-1 provides end-to-end encryption for live, high-resolution video and noise-cancelling technology that enables clear communication between auditors and clients. The technology allows off-site auditors to view and interact with the inventory observation in real time, enabling a more efficient resolution of issues and reducing travel costs. Audit teams can direct and observe inventory activities to confirm inventory amounts.

XpertEye for inventory observations is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows operating systems. Streams are viewed over a secure network using multi-factor identification.

"We created XpertEye to enable remote collaboration in any environment over a variety of wearable devices. Intuitive tools allow the remote expert to instantly transfer their knowledge to the smart glasses wearer in the field via XpertEye's secure video conference," says Mark Fleischer from AMA XpertEye. "By combining the voice-controlled RealWear HMT-1 wearable headset with the XpertEye platform, KPMG auditors were able to communicate effectively to complete inventory counts and minimize travel. We believe this remote audit use case provides such efficiencies, and it will be a conventional practice beyond the current global restrictions."

Organizations dealing with the continued impact of COVID-19 will find smart glasses save time and enhance audit quality. In one pilot, the team found that a single remote count took five hours using these voice-enabled, hands-free devices compared to what typically would have required a three-day time commitment.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About AMA

With nearly a decade of proven experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA is helping medical institutions and industrial organizations of all sizes accelerate their smart workplace transformation. Our market-leading XpertEye Assisted Reality platform has been deployed in more than 100 countries, addressing a wide range of applications like remote inspections, audits, diagnostics and workflow management. These unequaled remote interactive collaboration solutions empower our customers to improve productivity, speed up resolution time, and maximize uptime. Our presence worldwide – with offices in the U.S., U.K., Romania, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, France, China and Canada – allows us to work in every time zone and reach our customers wherever they are. Learn more at www.amaxperteye.com.

About RealWear®

RealWear® is a knowledge transfer platform company providing in-situ information and in-the-field training with software and hardware to help people improve safety and increase productivity at work. The company's flagship system, the HMT-1®, is the best ruggedized head-mounted, wearable, Android-class tablet computer that frees a worker's hands for dangerous jobs. With an ever-growing number of hands-free enterprise-ready software apps and integrations, enterprise customers gain instant knowledge for faster troubleshooting, communication, and inspection with remote mentor, visual assist, document navigation, industrial IoT visualization and digital workflow solutions. Learn more at www.realwear.com.

Contact: Elizabeth Lynch

KPMG LLP

[email protected]

1 201 505 6316





Mark Fleischer

AMA XPERTEYE Inc.

[email protected]

857.321.0503

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

http://www.kpmg.com/us

