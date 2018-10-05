KPMG donates more than $1.7 Million to Junior Achievement USA for the Redevelopment of its JA Finance Park® Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Junior Achievement USA (JA) announced today that it has received a grant of $1,743,600 from KPMG LLP for the redevelopment of its JA Finance Park® program curriculum. The funding will be used to update the curriculum used in JA's experiential learning program. While the program was initially developed to focus primarily on middle school students, KPMG's support will also result in a version of the program specifically designed for high school students.

JA Finance Park is a month-long program that introduces students to personal financial planning and career exploration. At the culmination of this teacher-led program, students visit JA Finance Park, a realistic on-site or virtual community, to put into practice what they've learned by developing and committing to a personal budget. KPMG provided support for the previous redevelopment of JA Finance Park in 2013, which has since been used to reach more than 1 million students.

"KPMG's support of JA Finance Park has allowed JA to make its content and delivery more relevant to today's learners," said Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "This continued commitment will help us increase the impact of this essential program, which helps prepare today's young people to be tomorrow's successful adults."

Redevelopment of the JA Finance Park program is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 school year.

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 197,000 professionals working in 154 countries. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

SOURCE Junior Achievement USA

